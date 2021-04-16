Re: “Big aid bill also aids students: making debt forgiveness tax-free, curbing for-profit schools” [March 10, Nation]: I support canceling student debt for all borrowers. At least $50,000 per borrower should be canceled by executive order. Student debt and college costs have had a profound effect on my generation. It has contributed to widening wealth inequality. It has prevented my generation from buying homes, building equity, investing, starting families, saving for retirement, establishing financial stability, accessing health care, and even from affording necessities.

We are not living in an economy remotely similar to the economies enjoyed by older generations. My generation will also have to deal with some of the worst ramifications of the climate crisis before it gets better. We need help.

Jennifer Rand, Seattle