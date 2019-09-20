Seattle Public Schools’ students who joined the Global Climate Strike on Friday made a powerful statement in an effort to make a planet-wide difference. I am an old man, and I expect that most of these young people are better informed than I am on the subject.

Should this be an excused absence for participants? I say no. The message will be stronger if this was not just skipping school on a lark, but they are willing to face consequences for their convictions. I applaud them!

Kirk Duncan, Seattle