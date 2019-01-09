Re: “Deed to your house may contain racist covenants”:
About 53 years ago when my family and I bought a home in Bellevue, I wouldn’t sign the closing when there were racist words in our deed, placed there by a Seattle developer who transferred them from a plat in Seattle.
They were removed by the seller and the former owner, and I signed. They weren’t legal, but they were recorded hate, and I could not condone them.
I urge every person who has them in their deeds today to have them removed as a pledge to the future that we are a nation pledged to our Constitution. It is the right message to send, most particularly at this time in our history.
All men (humans) are created equal.
Evangeline E. Anderson, Bellevue
