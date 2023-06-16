Re: “It’s time to build Seattle’s First Avenue Streetcar” [June 2, Business]:

The First Avenue Streetcar is not a sensible mass-transit option and never has been. Before the old one closed I passed it every day on the way to work — walking. Sometimes there were a couple people on it. I rode it once.

About 10 years ago they built tracks on South Jackson Street, and I watched cyclists losing skin on my way to work. Steel rails in the middle of the road in a wet climate?

The streetcar is expensive, disruptive and doesn’t do anything a bus can’t do better. The city should admit that it was a bad idea and use the money it saves to improve safety. Start by removing streetcar tracks.

Henry Perrin, Vashon