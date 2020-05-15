Re: “Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic” [May 8, Northwest]:

The city of Seattle is making streets more comfortable for people to get around in their neighborhoods. We live near the Beacon Hill Greenway. Teaching our 6-year-old daughter to bike got a lot easier because a wide street mostly free of cars is a far better place to learn than a narrow trail or sidewalk. Soon she’ll be able to bike all the way to Jefferson Park, and she is excited. For us, this is wondrous in a time of difficulty.

But I was frustrated to see the way this news came into my inbox: “Seattle to create more space for pedestrians, bicyclists.” The word “close” also figures prominently. While it’s strictly true, it treats people as if they are their mode of transportation. Most of us walk or roll every day.

Many of us could walk or bike to nearby schools, parks, restaurants and shops — if we felt we had a safe and pleasant route. We can still drive on those streets if we live on them and get our packages delivered. These streets are not mostly closing. They are finally opening for people to live in their neighborhoods. That is magical.

Rachael Ludwick, Seattle