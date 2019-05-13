Thank you for the editorial, “President Trump must prevent war with Iran.”
Given his often-stated desire to get out of wars in the Middle East, one must pray that the president will not start a new war with Iran. On the other hand, it appears that there’s no chance for war that national security adviser John Bolton doesn’t jump at.
I urge everyone to contact members of Congress to support the Prevention of Unconstitutional War with Iran Act.
Louise Lansberry, Seattle
