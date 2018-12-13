Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Secretive study: Big quake could cut water here for months”:

This article focused on perhaps the most important need to allow people to remain in their homes: potable water. Most households will need five gallons of water per day for drinking, cooking and minimal sanitation. Absent the ability to access an emergency water supply, chaos will reign.

Keep reminding us until we and our political leaders decide to act.

Bruce Hand, Medina

Most Read Opinion Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.