The coronavirus outbreak has created both health and economic crises, prompting Congress to pass the Coronavirus Stimulus Package. It includes many good measures, but in the name of expediency, checks will be sent to every citizen with minimal consideration of need.

If, when you receive your check, it feels more like a windfall than a lifeline, donate it to someone struggling to make ends meet or a reputable nonprofit organization and let them “stimulate the economy.” It’s the right thing to do.

Mike Veitenhans, Seattle