Stimulus checks will soon begin to appear in our mailboxes and checking accounts, and while any extra cash right now is certainly welcome, there are some households who are not in dire need of the funds.
If that is the case for your family, please consider using the stimulus funds to make a donation to a local food bank to help those who are truly in need.
Barbara Ghaffari, Bellevue
