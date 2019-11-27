Thank you for your editorial regarding bike helmets.

My husband and I both have been in accidents where helmets literally saved our lives or prevented us from life altering brain damage, my husband being hit by a car. The recent surge in helmetless riders is very upsetting for us. I saw a man yesterday on an electric rental bike, riding down a hill with a cup of coffee in his hand and no helmet. Our driving culture here is simply not adept enough in sharing the roads with bicycles. It’s making progress, but it’s not there yet. It is particularly disconcerting for me to see helmetless parents riding with their kids while the child is protected. What kind of message it that?

Safe riding conditions are everyone’s responsibility, not just the cars.

Shauna Bellamy, Seattle