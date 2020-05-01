Re: “Seattle will close 6 more miles of street” [April 24, Northwest]:

The city’s Stay Healthy Streets initiative provides a safe way to get out and maintain a six-foot perimeter. We need many more of these streets.

Seattle is lucky to have a long stretch of public right-of-way that’s ready to become part of the Stay Healthy Streets network: Queen Anne Boulevard. Built between 1911 and 1916, the boulevard wraps around the crown of the hill offering phenomenal views, along with a big dose of fresh air and some healthy exercise to boot. These days, it has been filled with bicyclists and pedestrians as never before.

Let’s write to our mayor and the City Council encouraging them to support and fight for many Stay Healthy Streets.

Michael Herschensohn, Seattle