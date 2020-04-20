Re: “Boeing will resume work in phases next week, including a restart of 737 MAX production preparations” [April 16, Northwest]:

What is stopping Gov. Jay Inslee from kicking the rest of the economy into gear? Why does Asotin County, at the far southeastern corner of Washington, remain under stay-at-home orders for most people except those in the specious “essential” category? Asotin County barbers must stay closed while Boeing assembly-line workers in the high-health-danger counties go back to work.

Sorry, governor, but much of this does not pass the smell test.

Rick and Pepper Rogers, Clarkston