Re: “Demonstrators rally in Olympia against Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order” [April 19, Northwest]:

It is extremely disappointing to see people who claim to love America protesting our governors who are making important and difficult decisions to protect citizens.

These protesters mistakenly believe they are patriots but are only demonstrating ignorance and selfishness. Simply follow these three guidelines: wear face masks when in public, follow social distancing guidelines and wash hands frequently.

Teddy Lovgren, Shelton