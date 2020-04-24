In Michigan, an anti-lockdown protester’s sign reads, “If ballots don’t free us, bullets will.” In Olympia, a state Representative tells the crowd of protesters, “Governor, you send men with guns after us for going fishing, we’ll see what a revolution looks like.” In the White House, the occupant exhorts protesters to “ liberate your states.” Truth is not only stranger than fiction, but much more frightening.

It will be a great day when, once again, disagreeing does not have to be disagreeable, and compromise in not a lose-lose proposition but rather a means to further dialogue and action.

All the bullets and guns in the world will not stop the virus when it comes to your door.

Dave Berner, Seattle