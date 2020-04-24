“Demonstrators rally in Olympia against Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order” [April 19, Northwest]:

The front-page photo of Sunday’s rally shows no clear evidence of safe practices such as social distancing, which is being shown to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Recent reports indicate there are a number of “silent spreaders” of the virus. A local example: “A Mount Vernon choir went ahead with rehearsal. Now dozens have coronavirus and 2 are dead” [March 29, Northwest]: Currently, testing is not available to identify these carriers before a gathering.

When enough people congregate without practicing current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the virus may be spread from silent carriers to noninfected participants, who may continue to spread the virus in the community at large. Some of those infected may become seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, including intensive care. While citizens of our country have the right of assembly and free speech, they don’t have the right to spread a potentially deadly pathogen to others.

The leaders of the rally have an important message that needs to be heard. This message will be more powerful if they demonstrate that the health and safety of the public is their primary concern.

Robert E. Cox, M.D., Edmonds