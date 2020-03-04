Re: “That drag queen charity bingo is so dangerous, it’s a felony” and “What torpedoed a proposal to require schools to test for lead” [March 1, Northwest]:

I almost gave myself whiplash over the juxtaposition of our state’s priorities in side-by-side articles in the Northwest section in Sunday’s Seattle Times. First, we spent two years investigating senior center charity bingo. They had all the proper permits, raised some money and had some fun. Their felony was to sell tickets in advance and have a non-employee call out the bingo numbers. Second, we choose not to require testing for lead in our public school water systems partly because we cannot figure out who is responsible for paying for repairs.

Ken Boyer, Redmond