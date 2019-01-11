Share story

By
The Seattle Times

John Carlson’s list of “bold proposals” shows exactly why Republicans are falling out of favor with Washington voters.

At a time when the federal government has proved woefully ill prepared to take on the urgent issues facing Americans (climate change, income disparity, immigration), it is crucial for states to create and innovate solutions.

This anemic agenda is a waste of precious time.

Catey McGauran, Seattle

Most Read Opinion Stories

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.