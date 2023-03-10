Re: “WA auctions off more ‘old’ forest in $2.8 million sale” [Feb. 23, Local News]: The article highlighted that the state Department of Natural Resources “continues to auction the state’s most valuable carbon sequestration tool.”

We have an urgent need to reduce the carbon we’re putting into the atmosphere. One of the very best ways Washington state can do that is by simply not logging these older trees. There are plenty of tree plantation forests that are available for logging instead.

But unless the Legislature acts, it seems DNR is going to continue on the antiquated path of clear-cutting our older, diverse trees — the very carbon workhorses we need to leave alone to keep storing carbon. These older forests in Washington are among the best carbon solutions on the planet and our future old-growth forests. Why are we logging them?

As a nature photographer, I have hiked with my wife through many of these older forests. They are state treasures that should be protected.

Scott McGee, Port Angeles