If Washington didn’t have such a regressive tax system, we wouldn’t have to choose between cutting down 100-year-old trees or funding schools and county services [“Trading timber for firetrucks,” Feb 23, A1]. The state now lets companies pay to log state-owned forests because an ancient law says that’s how to raise revenue for schools, etc.

It’s time for the Legislature to establish a state income tax (like 41 other states) to fund the state’s share of money for schools, counties and fire districts. At the same time, lower the sales tax. Right now, the sales tax takes a greater percentage of a minimum wage earner’s income than, say, a hedge fund manager’s. It’s not fair.

Meanwhile, under our current system, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is so underfunded it had to ask the public for donations to pay for a DNA test to identify the owner of a human foot that washed up on its shores. What’s next? A bake sale?

Judy Ronningen, Bellevue