In my adult years, I have watched with dismay while Republicans have taken their party from President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America”/“Shining City on a Hill” to President Donald Trump’s “American Carnage”/“I am Your Retribution,” from President Richard Nixon’s pardon to Trump’s indictment.

In those same years, I have watched the rest of my country try to move from “I have a Dream” to “We all have a Dream.” And from Vice President’s Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” to record high heat indexes, while we “need” bigger freeways to accommodate ever-larger monster vehicles for grocery shopping and carpooling.

Is it any wonder our younger generations are conflicted, confused and seeking nontraditional “therapies”?

Paula Joneli, Des Moines