In “102-acre King County timber sale paused as politicians air climate concerns” [July 29, Local News], the reporter discusses mature forests but does not define them.

Mature “legacy forests” are completely different from the tree plantations that blanket most of Western Washington. Plantations are young, homogenous, with trees tightly packed together, lacking the complexity and diversity of mature forests, whereas legacy forests are biodiverse and well on their way to becoming fully functioning old-growth forests.

The Wishbone timber sale contains structural complexity, meaning it has a mix of tree types, ages and sizes, as well as snags and downed woody debris that is very important for wildlife habitat. State lands should be managed for biodiversity, habitat, recreation, carbon storage and the many other benefits our state lands provide in addition to timber revenue.

Just last summer, the state Supreme Court ruled that the state can manage the forests for myriad benefits. State leaders need to heed the court.

Daniel Erickson, Seattle