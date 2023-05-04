Re: “State budgets $2B to cut greenhouse gas emissions” [April 28, Northwest]: A big thanks to a majority of our lawmakers for budgeting $83 million to conserve thousands of acres of older forests and purchasing younger forests as replacement lands. In Washington, we are lucky to have forests skilled at sequestering carbon.

Our state and local governments now must decide where to select these 2,000 acres for conservation. They have a few options, as the state owns 77,000 acres of carbon-dense, structurally complex older forests. King County has several forests close to I-90 that would surely qualify.

I hope we can use this precedent to conserve much more precious acreage in the future.

Jim Oliver, Seattle