Re: “WA city one of only 6 in U.S. where 5% of households averaged over $1M” [March 8, Local News] and “Allow sale of credits for carbon stored in WA-owned lands” [March 7, Opinion]:

A recent article and Op-Ed noting that Kirkland is one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S. and that the Washington State Department of Natural Resources supports the sale of carbon credits rather than harvesting timber to pay for schools are related.

All my home-owning friends on the Eastside are being hit with a 26% or more rise in their property taxes. For those who have owned their houses for 40 years or more, the increased property value plus the increased rate of taxes has some wondering if they can afford to live in their own homes.

We have a situation in Washington state where almost all the wealth is in King County, and the wealth in King County is in real estate — which is no longer affordable to many. Most of the rest of the state’s wealth is in its natural resources or farm produce — timber or agriculture. Given climate change, forest fires and drought, those sources of income are increasingly unreliable.

What is needed to unite our state economically is an income tax, which would draw on everyone’s ability to pay. It’s not a panacea for the budget, but at least it would be more fair.

Kate Bradley, Sammamish