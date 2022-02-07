Re: “Invest in the ferry service our communities need and deserve” [Jan. 25, Opinion]:

Being a longtime island resident and past commuter, I feel compelled to comment on the Washington State Ferries (WSF) debacle. I understand the issues with COVID-19 and also agree with the need for adequately trained WSF personnel. My “concern” is that the problem is not a priority within the governor’s office or with Gov. Jay Inslee himself.

Ferries are “state highways” and yet they continue to be fraught with issues. Riders are forced to accommodate hourslong lines when ferries are taken out of service. Imagine what would happen if Highway 520 and its bridge or Highway 16 and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge allowed 200 cars to cross and then shut down for an hour before another 200 cars were allowed to cross? There would be immediate actions to eliminate the roadblocks with full direction and/or support from the governor’s office.

I know there are those who will say that I chose to live on an island and be at the mercy of WSF. You’re right, but still, these are state highways, just like almost all our significant bridges. WSF needs immediate attention to ensure they maintain the very vital role they play in our Puget Sound transportation system.

Jeff Stone, Clinton