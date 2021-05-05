I must vigorously disagree with the letter to the editor concerning ferry fares not paying the entire cost of the ferry system [“State ferries: Users should foot the bill,” May 1, Opinion].

User fees create the very inequity in usage that the letter cites. Ferry travel is already very expensive. This almost certainly is the main cause of the fact cited that a majority of ferry riders are white and affluent.

Tolls and high fees limit the affordability of much of our transportation system for lower-income people. Public money must be used to prevent our transportation system from becoming a luxury only for the well-off.

Jeffrey Herzog, Seattle