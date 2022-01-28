The mayors of Mukilteo and Bremerton claim our beleaguered ferry system has budget woes [“Invest in the ferry service our communities need and deserve,” Jan. 25, Opinion]. What’s really missing is a future vision and steps to realize it.

Numerous long-range studies tell us ridership will increase by 30% by 2040, and we need to start moving people from door to door, not moving cars from shore to shore. After some 30 years riding the boats and 10 years on the Clinton Ferry Advisory Committee, I’ve seen little to make that happen.

These boats have mimicked floating bridges since the ’50s. Cars from 14-feet to 22-feet are charged a flat rate (too challenging to measure and charge accordingly?). The Whidbey run is often reduced to one boat accompanied by multi-hour waits and lines of idling cars everywhere. In 20 years, COVID-19 will pass but those lines will persist since the car-centric ferry infrastructure is already maxed out.

Parking options near terminals could reduce lines of idling cars, but Mukilteo has relentlessly out-zoned and out-taxed ferry parking for decades, and Washington State Ferries stubbornly dodges such.

Yes, our ferries need a consistent budget, but more importantly a plan and the will to bring WSF into the current century with a people-centric vision of transportation.

Dean Enell, member, Clinton (Whidbey Island) Ferry Advisory Committee