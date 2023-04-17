By
Re: “Beached ferry proves a stark reminder of state’s aging fleet” [April 17, A1]:

Gov. Jay Inslee’s empathy about our aging ferry fleet is a little disingenuous. He acknowledges our fleet is old and we’ve known that for a long time. Well, he’s been governor for a long time and may want to be so again.

Where has his leadership been for the past eight years as our fleet gets older and older, and breaks down more and more? The old “ain’t it awful, we ought to do something” gets tiresome. Maybe less time on some of his pet projects and more on things that will improve our state would be a better use of his time. Or maybe a new governor?

Greg Burnside, Edmonds

