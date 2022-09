Re: “WA state employees likely to get $1K bonuses, raises for COVID booster” [Sept. 21, Local News]:

The COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to President Joe Biden, and Gov. Jay Inslee will be lifting COVID emergency orders. There is absolutely no reason for my tax money going to aid someone to get a booster shot. They can go to several locations and get one for free.

I need another booster — wonder if Inslee would send me $1,000.

Denny Wagenman, Renton