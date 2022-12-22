Washington’s current State Wildlife Action Plan lists 268 “Species of Greatest Conservation Need.” Our wildlife biologists tell us that there has never been sufficient funding in the state’s budget to undertake restorative measures for half those species.

This year, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) proposed a budget request of $47.6 million under the title of “Restoring Washington’s Biodiversity.” Imagine the shock of the state’s wildlife conservation community when the governor’s budget was released last week without any funding at all in this category!

In full disclosure, I volunteer on the WDFW Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council (WDAC), where I co-chair the committee advising on the next iteration of our State Wildlife Action Plan. While I do not in any way speak for WDAC, I think it’s fair to share the dismay of the conservation community at large that our efforts may go from being inadequately funded to there being no state funding whatsoever.

While the governor’s budget included funding for salmon and riparian conservation, there is no explicit, ongoing support for non-game wildlife in the current budget. Washington’s wild animals deserved better than this, especially from a governor who promotes himself as an environmental champion.

John S. Farnsworth, Anacortes