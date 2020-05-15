Cut state employment

State employment must be cut. Businesses have reduced their head counts. It is time for the state to rid itself of nonessential departments and employees.

Taxpayers should not be expected to support useless layers of management and departments that do not perform needed services.

Walter A. Appel, Lynnwood

Consolidate, coordinate

Cut all the tax credits and tax breaks for profit-making businesses like Boeing, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft et al.

Cut all tax breaks to sports stadiums and have the billionaires who own them pay for them out of their own pockets.

Cut nonessential programs that do not deliver necessary and essential public services to the people.

Cut all duplication of effort and find savings in consolidating and coordinating federal, state, nonprofit, county and city programs whose mission is to provide housing, feed the hungry, provide free day care and find jobs to identify overlapping jurisdictions, avoid waste in duplication of effort and root out fraud.

Set up cost-cutting brigades made up of recipients of federal, state, county and city programs to see how the recipients would save money and get more of the program money to those who need it.

Finally, do a program-efficiency audit to see how federal, state, county and state funds are being spent to identify overhead and program-delivery expenses to see where cost cuts are needed and to make it easier to get funds to the intended recipients.

Nels Anderson Jr., Seattle

Halt wolf kills, roadbuilding

Cancel state killings of wolves on federal national forests. No more hunts by aircraft. Close the office that organizes the hunts. Halt state subsidies of cattle ranching on federal land.

Halt roadbuilding on the Mountain Loop Highway near Darrington.

Quit building off-road vehicle and mountain-bike trails on property managed by the Department of Natural Resources — especially Reiter Foothills State Forest. Halt roadbuilding in state land surrounding Wallace Falls State Park.

Quit subsidizing the timber industry.

Halt funding of sculpture or public art in public projects. (This can be reinstated when the crisis passes.)

Jonathan Blubaugh, Seattle

Reduce state salaries

Reduce all state-employee salaries by at least 3%. This is accomplished by reducing employee monthly work hours. I was a state employee when we did this before (3% reduction in worker salaries and statewide elected officials salaries), and it created large savings over the biennium. Hours were reduced by 5.2 hours a month. All statewide elected officials took a same size reduction in pay.

Cancel all funding for education that is a result of prior initiatives. This would reduce increased staffing levels in elementary schools, for certain classes; training for paraeducators, etc.

State agencies must reduce their operating budgets by, say, 10%.

Cancel funding for all high-speed rail corridor studies; all new commissions enacted in the last two bienniums; any extension of electric-vehicle program for state agencies; and ferry conversions to diesel electric.

Thom Young, Tacoma

Fix tax system

As we head toward a budget crisis, we should not be looking to cut our budget. Europe’s experiment in austerity over the past decade shows that budget cuts only make the recovery from a recession longer and more painful.

Instead, we should use this chance to fix one of our state’s biggest budget mistakes. We need to fix our tax system. We should tax capital gains and income, and reduce our reliance on volatile sales taxes. We should finally fund our schools and public-health system. We should follow our own country’s successful experiment from the 1930s and fund a Green New Deal.

Jeremy Swirsley, Seattle

Wrong question

I’ve lived in Washington for seven years. I’ve worked in human services helping my neighbors avoid eviction after unexpectedly losing their jobs. I’ve seen how powerful a little bit of help can be when times are tough.

Asking where we should cut the budget is the wrong question right now. The question we need to be asking is: What do we need to protect and how do we fund it?

We need to protect emergency support services. We need to fund meals for students who go hungry without school lunches. We need to fund personal protective equipment for health-care workers, legal support for domestic-violence survivors and critical public-safety programs.

Instead of making cuts, legislators can fix our broken, upside-down tax code and support Washingtonians during this crisis. Companies like Amazon are earning extra profits because of the pandemic but are not paying their share in taxes. Legislators can fix this instead of kicking Washingtonians while they are down by making drastic cuts.

Whether a capital-gains tax or closing loopholes for big corporations, legislators need to put people first by supporting progressive revenue that funds essential and often lifesaving services while we survive this pandemic together.

Chris Langeler, Seattle

Cut number of counties

From my lifetime Seattle-area resident viewpoint, it seems state government funds are reasonably allocated.

So let’s go for permanent efficiency. We have 39 counties. Really? Let’s get down to about 12. I’m sure it made sense in the 1800s, because one needed to physically go there, to transfer property, etc. But now with our transportation and computerization, that’s not required.

Imagine only 1 / 3 of the state legislation needed. Many great properties and buildings (some historic) could be repurposed or sold outright for profit, to invest in education or pay down debt.

Craig Anderson, Bothell

‘Human, people-centered approach’

The Washington state budget needs to focus on a long-term view that will make Washington healthy and economically strong, while meeting essential obligations.

Income: Tax capital gains — help equalize the tax burden where the rich pay too little; remove tax breaks for big businesses; increase revenues from an income tax on the ultraearners (above $1 million).

Prioritize for protection: food security; early learning and K-12 funding; economic security for low-income workers; health-care access.

Reading the well-written “Citizens’ Guide to the Washington State Budget,” look for cuts: Defer transportation projects; defer capital projects; temporary salary reductions of 7% across all state-paid wage earners above $100,000; moratorium on personal-service contracts and all but essential travel; cuts to higher-education spending to reflect switch to online learning; reduce administrative staffing at the University of Washington, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and Department of Early Learning.

We need a human, people-centered approach to the hard times that are coming.

Katherine Cleland, Seattle

Education, transportation, travel

The current pandemic environment has forced us to change our behavior and at the same time is providing many opportunities for reducing our spending on certain things.

Cut education budgets regarding building new schools. There is no need to replace a school every 10 years. If a new school must be built, make them much smaller. With a laptop, a child can learn at home many of the standard courses. Schools are still necessary for theater, music, sports, industrial arts and special-needs education.

Cut transportation budgets. With more people working from home becoming permanent, we do not need so many buses and trains on routes. I go to the gas station once a month now instead of once a week.

Cut travel budgets for politicians. With social distancing becoming a way of life now, there is no need for our politicians to travel to educational conferences in all parts of the country. We all like to travel, myself included, but that just isn’t in the cards right now. They can meet online.

Frank van der Harst, Bellevue

Spend down rainy-day fund

State budget cuts will deepen and prolong the recession, just as they did following the 2008 financial crisis. To the fullest extent possible, I urge our legislators to rapidly spend down the rainy-day fund and increase our debt leverage with the current low interest rates. Debt is on sale right now.

The more and faster our state government is able to spend, the sooner our families and businesses will be on the road to recovery.

Erik Nordheim, Seattle

Regressive tax system

I take issue with the editorial’s focus on budget cutting. Washington state’s budget is inadequate in every area, illegally so in some respects. Our tax system unfairly burdens the modestly compensated and allows a comparatively free ride for the wealthy — especially those who don’t need many government services.

Isn’t it our regressive and inadequate system of taxation that needs attention, not budget cuts?

Mary Hollen, Greenbank