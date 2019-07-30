Starbucks is violating the civil rights of visual learners by removing print journalism from stores. As a modern day town square they have a responsibility to facilitate public discourse.

Visual learners need the multiple sensory input platform that papers provide. You hold it, you fold it, you hear it, you even smell it. Our learning style absorbs information holistically in order to gain insight, memory and meaning.

A newspaper’s expansive layout actively engages our brains to focus and allocate the time necessary to prioritize information. The juxtaposition of articles exercises our thought processes to identify and reflect on unwritten patterns and themes.

Electronic devices do not provide the same platform for deep understanding and critical thought.

Newspapers are ergonomically engaging, visually expansive and intellectually immersive for visual learners.

Starbuck needs to rethink, then restock print journalism.

Denise Derr, Seattle