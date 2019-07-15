Given the perilous position of printed investigative journalism in our culture, Starbucks’ decision to take newspapers out of their stores is shameful. They claim that Starbucks has heard and realized that societal trends are moving toward online news gathering. But they are tone-deaf to the larger issue.

In this polarized world, if people do indeed only read websites that they agree with, where will they find balanced journalism? Our printed journalism is to be supported, not be made less available.

How ironic that Starbucks, which often has been seen supporting progressive causes, here appears to follow unwittingly the campaign of President Donald Trump to undermine the impact of print journalism.

Bad decision, Starbucks.

Joan and Frank Conlon, Seattle