Re: “Starbucks gets cold reception after demanding rent breaks from landlords” [May 20, Business]:

Thank goodness some normalcy returned to our world. The pushback against Starbucks’ recent request for rent relief was overdue.

In our small town of Gig Harbor, Starbucks locations seem to enjoy great traffic as evidenced by long lines of cars. There are better places for relief dollars to be spent.

Maybe this is a good time for Starbucks to review location performance and maybe close a few underperforming stores.

Frank Fitzpatrick, Gig Harbor