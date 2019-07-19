Re: “Coffee and the paper? Not at Starbucks”:
I was dismayed to hear Starbucks announce they will no longer sell print newspapers in their stores.
Coffee shops are among the most democratic public spaces. They have a duty to serve the widest customer base. Offering an alternative route to important news and information that doesn’t involve a digital device is a necessity. The World Happiness Report from the United Nations suggests that as digital media use goes up, general happiness declines.
I want a physical experience — the warmth of a hot latte, the sound of people talking and the feel of newspaper print in my hand, the day’s news presented to me not by a Big Tech company but by a passionate and tenacious team of writers and editors committed to reporting the news and pursuing the truth.
By reconsidering this decision, Starbucks has an opportunity to preserve our collective well-being and defend American journalism.
Andrew McDiarmid, Gold Bar
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.