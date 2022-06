Re: “Baristas at Seattle’s marquee Starbucks reassigned to make way for ‘Heritage Markets’ ahead of union vote” [June 22, Business]:

Starbucks’ behavior toward its employees at its First Avenue and Pike Street store is an example of why we need strong unions. There was no emergency need to suddenly disrupt the working schedule of these employees.

That is not how you treat someone in your “family.” It was done strictly to intimidate union organizers.

Mark Ukelson, Seattle