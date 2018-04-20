Just to balance things a bit, the staff at my local Starbucks bends over backward to accommodate everyone. Homeless people nap on the comfy chairs, whether they are black, white, Asian or Hispanic. They do not buy any coffee. I have never seen any problems, and the place is always clean.
Perhaps some of the staff there could be called upon to help with the upcoming companywide training.
Beryl Gorbman, Seattle
