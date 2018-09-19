As a Seattlite who considers Rome my second home, I can only hope that The Eternal City rejects an attempt by the Seattle giant, Starbucks, to open any outlet in that city.

Only recently have some touristy outlets for espresso in that city opted for the “to go” option, mostly to cater to foreigners. Espresso, cappuccino, etc., in Rome and most everywhere else in Italy is a social experience.

You meet with the same people in the morning on your way to work, drink your coffee choice and then continue on with your day. Angelo’s Bar Farnese off of the Campo dei Fiori is the quintecential Italian coffee bar experience — and I love that he saves me a cornetto con crema di cioccolato bianca every morning.

Thomas J. Allsopp, Seattle