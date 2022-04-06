The recent editorial on Starbucks’ new policy of letting people use to-go cups along with other measures to reduce the flood of trash coming from its stores was good news [“Follow Starbucks’ lead and ditch disposable cups,” Mach 27, Opinion].

However, the celebration and slaps on the back seem a bit overwrought. There has been nothing stopping Starbucks from doing the right thing for years. This decision doesn’t depend on any new technology, simply the decision to cause less environmental destruction, probably more from consumer demand than any moment of enlightenment.

I’m glad Starbucks is moving in the right direction, but it’s really overdue.

Mary Jones, Seattle