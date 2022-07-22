Re: “Starbucks to close 5 Seattle stores over safety concerns” [July 11, Business]:

Although I appreciate the concern and loyalty readers have shown for Starbucks and their employees, please use this as an opportunity to support our local small business specialty coffee community.

Our region is rich with wonderful locally owned and independent specialty coffee retailers producing some of the country’s best coffee who deserve your support and patronage. We have a long history of iconic coffee businesses before and beyond Starbucks. We are at the epicenter of specialty coffee innovation and preparation. These small businesses provide a welcoming environment for a quick cup or a larger partnership supporting their communities.

The pandemic was extremely challenging for this tenacious group of entrepreneurs with no corporate cushion to fall back on. They deserve and would be appreciative of your business. Please support our local specialty coffee small businesses and their employees; they strengthen our economy, are a vital part of our neighborhoods and never have the option to work from home.

Laura Sommers, Olympia