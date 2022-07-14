By
Re: “Starbucks to close 5 Seattle stores over safety concerns” [July 11, Business]:

Earlier this week, I was shocked to find a sign on the door of my favorite Starbucks saying the store was now closed. It’s a favorite part of my commute from Tacoma, being halfway between the Sounder and light-rail stations, plus facing a square with sculptures, landscaping and a fountain.

I realize that there are challenges in running a business downtown, but Union Square has a robust security presence. Starbucks got its start in Seattle before becoming a global business — how about showing some hometown loyalty, and supporting beautiful urban spaces and mass transit?

Employees don’t want the store closed, and neither do customers.

Sheila Bristow, Tacoma

