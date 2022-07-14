I work for Public Health — Seattle & King County on the community vaccination events team. Each third Friday of the month we have been at the 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street Starbucks location with People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN), providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starbucks has been integral in providing a space that was a great meeting point to provide vaccinations. It is absolutely heartbreaking that this location is going to go away. Without the support of Starbucks, it is difficult to have access to the community at that location. There was more than just coffee being served.

We will be at that location on Friday, July 15, from noon-3 p.m., as this will be our last vaccine clinic there. I hope you can join us.

Chris Porter, Seattle