A lot of us believe we should follow the science for this horrible COVID-19 pandemic because this significantly decreases infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

However, a lot of people ignore the science for time when they decide they would like to have daylight saving time all year. According to a lot of psychiatrists and neurologists who have conducted scientific studies for sleep, it would be much healthier to have standard time all year than daylight saving time all year, or continuing to change our clocks twice a year. And according to a lot of safety experts, a lot more children and teenagers would be hit by motor vehicles if they left for school when it is dark.

Based on this very strong empirical evidence, I very strongly suggest that everybody who is in favor of having daylight saving time all year, or continuing to change our clocks twice a year, consult sleep and safety experts.

Randolph Howell, Auburn