President Donald Trump’s capricious decision to abandon U.S. commitments to the Kurds has already resulted in deaths, and many more people — both civilians and combatants — will die in weeks to come. Thousands of ISIS prisoners now guarded by Kurds will likely escape and rejoin their people while their erstwhile guards return to the Kurdish forces. Our allies, the Kurds, are being attacked by our NATO ally, Turkey. And Turkey has invaded Syria in order to get at the Kurds.

Single-handedly, and without consulting his advisers or Congress, Trump has betrayed not only the Kurds but also the trust that other nations put into their alliances with us. He is dragging us all through the mud in his wake. Even some die-hard Republican supporters in Congress are finally beginning to see the light and are condemning Trump’s scurrilous behavior. May it continue.

If you care about your country and mine, please think hard about the past and future consequences of Trump’s megalomania and cruelty. We are all at risk. Let’s stand up and be counted.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds