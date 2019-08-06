Hate crimes targeting immigrants, or people who don’t look like the majority, are not new.

Some of the earliest targets were Chinese immigrants in the 1870s-1890s. They were called subhumans, stealers of American jobs, and polluters of the minds and bodies of real Americans. Many Chinese communities were attacked and burned, including Seattle’s Chinatown. Many Chinese were killed. The situations did not begin to improve until individuals gained the courage to speak up and to drown out the voices of racial hatred.

I urge readers to stand again against victimizing immigrants. I am particularly urging my fellow Chinese Americans not to shy away from this gravest of civic obligations.

Chuimei Ho Bronson, Bainbridge Island