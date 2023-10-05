Re: “Reducing violence and homicides begins at the top” [Sept. 28, Opinion]:

The reason for increasing violence and homicides is frequently blamed on the pandemic. This seems to be a convenient scapegoat and it appears everywhere in the news media.

It is so stunningly obvious that the movement to “defund the police,” the mass resignation of the police force, the departure of the chief of police, and the absence of any credible prosecution effort is the main reason for the increase in crime in Seattle and King County.

Gary Owen, Seattle