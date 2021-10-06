Re: “Do Democrats have the courage of Liz Cheney?” [Oct. 1, Opinion]:

Columnist Thomas L. Friedman was right on to ask Democrats to stand up to Trump Republicans and work together to make bipartisan legislation.

To me, this means that the “grab bag” of $3.5 trillion or so that U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal supports is just making a more partisan Congress and is no way for moderates in either party to have a chance for a say in their lives.

This is not the way to govern in a democracy. I’m a rather moderate progressive (and used to be a Republican as such until the party was taken over by the far right). My suggestion is that any bills before Congress be focused on specific goals and costs (and taxes to pay for them, if approved). Break down the $3.5 trillion to specific focuses. Work on the remainder with good reasons for the need for them. Democracy only works with compromises.

Barbara Wade, Bellevue