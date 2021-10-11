Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Sen. Bernie Sanders are right to lead the fight in Congress to pass a bill that will do what poll after poll says the majority of Americans, regardless of party, want. I wish the mainstream media would frame this issue around the policies, not the price tag or the partisanship. The two Democratic senator holdouts refuse to tell us which popular programs they would like to cut. Instead they quibble over a number or use charged language, like “entitlement.”

Are Americans not entitled to basic health care, free community college, affordable housing and safe communities, not to mention a healthy planet?

Jessica Lisovsky, Vashon