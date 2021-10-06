What use will child care be if children are suffering from dehydration, starvation, migration and societal breakdown? What good is a new bridge, if no one is able to use it? What good is full employment if there are no jobs?

It is shortsighted to negotiate over the climate change funding allocation in the infrastructure legislation when none of the other dollars will allow our society to survive and be available for those other uses. Humans always want to solve the immediate problem, to “rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.” It is an existential fatal flaw to ignore global warming.

America, let’s get our priorities straight now before it is too late. Don’t touch the climate change dollars in the pending legislation!

Charles Watts, Bellevue