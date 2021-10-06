I hope that U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and other progressives would see the wisdom of voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill now and stop holding it hostage to a historically large social bill.

It would be a major win for President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, showing that Democrats can actually accomplish something and even work across the aisle. Most importantly, it could put Americans to work at high-paying jobs as soon as possible.

Continuing with the hardball tactics is showing how dysfunctional Congress is and how Democrats can’t work together to get anything done. Biden, not Bernie Sanders, was elected because voters wanted a moderate, not someone very far left.

Our country needs more equitable distribution of resources and better support for most people but that can be handled next, sensibly, and in a way that benefits the entire country. If the current hardball tactics continue, Dems are likely to lose everything in the upcoming elections, 2022 and 2024.

Barbara A. Coe, Spokane