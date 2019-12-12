Rather than spending $1 million on new signage, perhaps the city should first invest in funding personnel to better enforce existing speed limits. I regularly travel the section of Aurora Ave North between Denny Way and the Aurora Bridge, and most everyone drives way over the 40 mph speed limit.
Since an emphasis patrol ended several years ago, I’ve never seen patrol cars monitoring traffic.
Judy Koven, Seattle
